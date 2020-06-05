Arroyo Grande man killed, motorist critically injured in Highway 154 head-on collision
breaking

Arroyo Grande man killed, motorist critically injured in Highway 154 head-on collision

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

One man was killed and another motorist was critically injured in a head-on collision that required extrication amid foggy conditions Friday morning near Highway 154 and East Camino Cielo.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified 31-year-old Michael Kai Liu, of Arroyo Grande, as the man killed in Friday morning's collision between a white Toyota pickup truck and a green sedan. 

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10:45 a.m. to the collision that caused the truck to flip over and resulted in heavy damage to both vehicles, according to County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Firefighters had to utilize "heavy extrication" tactics to rescue the injured motorist from the pickup truck, according to Bertucelli. 

The California Highway Patrol temporarily put traffic controls in place while first responders cleared debris that was scattered across the roadway. 

Additionally, fire engines and battalion commanders from both the Los Padres National Forest and the County Fire Department, along with an American Medical Response Ambulance, responded to the scene, Bertucelli said. 

Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News