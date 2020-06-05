Arroyo Grande man killed, motorist critically injured in Highway 154 head-on collision

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One man was killed and another motorist was critically injured in a head-on collision that required extrication amid foggy conditions Friday morning near Highway 154 and East Camino Cielo.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified 31-year-old Michael Kai Liu, of Arroyo Grande, as the man killed in Friday morning's collision between a white Toyota pickup truck and a green sedan.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10:45 a.m. to the collision that caused the truck to flip over and resulted in heavy damage to both vehicles, according to County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Firefighters had to utilize "heavy extrication" tactics to rescue the injured motorist from the pickup truck, according to Bertucelli.

The California Highway Patrol temporarily put traffic controls in place while first responders cleared debris that was scattered across the roadway.

Additionally, fire engines and battalion commanders from both the Los Padres National Forest and the County Fire Department, along with an American Medical Response Ambulance, responded to the scene, Bertucelli said.

Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0