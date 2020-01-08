3 arrested in Solvang following high-speed pursuit

Three people, including two from Santa Maria, were arrested Wednesday following a vehicle pursuit from Lompoc to Solvang that involved two traffic collisions and speeds close to 100 miles per hour, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said.
At approximately 11:24 a.m., a Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to stop a speeding tan colored Toyota Camry in the area of the roundabout at Highway 246 and Purisima Road in Lompoc, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The driver failed to stop and drove toward Buellton on Highway 246, approaching a speed of 100 miles per hour and passed vehicles on the wrong side of the road, Zick said.
When the driver reached Buellton, the vehicle turned northbound onto Avenue of the Flags and was involved in a minor traffic collision.
The vehicle then made a U-turn back onto Highway 246 where it was involved in a second minor traffic collision, Zick said.
At this point, Zick said, deputies terminated the pursuit due to public safety concerns and allowed the vehicle to continue through Buellton.
About 30 minutes later, deputies responded to the Skytt Mesa area in Solvang where residents called 911 to report people running from a tan Camry.
One was arrested a few minutes later, Zick said.
Deputies requested a shelter in place order in the area of Skytt Mesa and Hans Christian Andersen Park while they searched for additional suspects.
Two more people were arrested 10 minutes later, Zick said.
Sheriff's deputies continued to search for the outstanding suspect using a Sheriff's K-9 and county air support.
The shelter in place order was eventually lifted at approximately 12:50 p.m. when it was believed that the suspect was out of the immediate area.
Two of those arrested, both from Santa Maria, are identified as 24-year-old Jasen Robles, who has an outstanding warrant for a stolen vehicle and robbery, and 20-year-old Maya Winters, Zick said.
The third suspect arrested is a minor with an outstanding juvenile warrant whose identity wasn't released.
Police are still searching for a fourth person, who is a described as a Hispanic male with facial hair and wearing a dark hoodie.
Anyone with information about the identity of the person is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171 or submit an anonymous tip through its website, sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.
Residents in the Skytt Mesa neighborhood and in the area of Hans Christian Andersen Park requests to shelter in place while deputies search for 3 subjects that fled on foot after a vehicle pursuit— SB Sheriff's Office (@sbsheriff) January 8, 2020