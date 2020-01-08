3 arrested in Solvang following high-speed pursuit

At this point, Zick said, deputies terminated the pursuit due to public safety concerns and allowed the vehicle to continue through Buellton.

About 30 minutes later, deputies responded to the Skytt Mesa area in Solvang where residents called 911 to report people running from a tan Camry.

One was arrested a few minutes later, Zick said.

Deputies requested a shelter in place order in the area of Skytt Mesa and Hans Christian Andersen Park while they searched for additional suspects.

Two more people were arrested 10 minutes later, Zick said.

Sheriff's deputies continued to search for the outstanding suspect using a Sheriff's K-9 and county air support.

The shelter in place order was eventually lifted at approximately 12:50 p.m. when it was believed that the suspect was out of the immediate area.

Two of those arrested, both from Santa Maria, are identified as 24-year-old Jasen Robles, who has an outstanding warrant for a stolen vehicle and robbery, and 20-year-old Maya Winters, Zick said.

The third suspect arrested is a minor with an outstanding juvenile warrant whose identity wasn't released.