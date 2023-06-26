Lompoc Fire.jpg
Contributed

Lompoc police arrested a 31-year-old man following the brush fire that broke out near the city's Allan Hancock College campus on Sunday.

At 10:44 a.m. on June 25, Lompoc Police Department dispatchers received 911 phone calls about a brush fire near the Lompoc campus of Hancock College and the Lompoc Fire Department and Santa Barbara County Fire responded and began battling the blaze. The Vandenberg Fire Department also assisted and a county helicopter was requested to help put out the fire.

The southbound lanes of Highway 1 leading into Lompoc were temporarily shut down.

0
0
0
0
0