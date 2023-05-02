Arellanes Junior High School students spent Tuesday morning on a mission to spread smiles with supplies.
Students in the school's leadership classes collectively took an hour to finish up a project that resulted in 400 "Smiley Bags." These are bags filled with supplies that will go to homeless people in the community.
The Smiley Bags project is a community service effort developed and organized by the students. The bags were filled assembly-line style Tuesday, to help make the process as efficient as possible.
The leadership class is offered as an elective course to students and seventh grader Kattie Jackson says crafting the bags is “a super fun activity” and the class is very productive.
“I just like to help the community,” said Jackson. “If you ever get a chance to join a leadership class, do it.”
The Arellanes students will distribute the bags to school staff members to keep in their cars to give to a homeless person in the community when the opportunity arises. Students will also receive Smiley Bags to store in their families' cars to hand out to people in need.
Jennifer Bautista-Viola, who teaches the class at the school located in Tanglewood, says this is the first year the school has done these types of community-involvement projects. The class started off earlier this school year with projects like a canned food drive back in November and a clothing drive in December.
“I really wanted to teach the kids about thinking outside of their own bubble,” said Bautista-Viola. “Because, a lot of times, the kids just think about school and their immediate family, but there’s a community out there that we also need to think about.
"So all of our projects that we’ve done this year are about community.”
The students also raised money to purchase supplies for the bags through water bottle sales and a dance. Staff members and students' families also donated funds, as well as a local church.
The bags included items that someone who is homeless can use, such as a rain poncho, mylar blanket, toothpaste, socks and snacks. The students are also including personal positive notes in each baggie, which were identified with a happy-face sticker.
Eighth grader Nuria Martinez says the positive notes she created are short and sweet, including phrases like "You got this" and "I believe in you."
Martinez is also an aspiring actress and says the leadership class has helped her immensely.
“It has helped me a lot with public speaking because sometimes we do skits and it has helped me become more confident when talking in front of everybody,” said Martinez.
Luna Martinez, an eighth-grade student, says the class is doing this for a good cause and it shows they care about the community.
“I would recommend this class to a lot of students because I feel like our classroom is a good environment for people because we like to help the community and we do a lot of things,” Luna Martinez said. “Last week we made some posters for our bus drivers because we are thankful for them.”
According to Bautista-Viola, this particular project came about when the class discussed the issue of "likelihood," where they realized some students may not know how likely it is someone in their community is battling homelessness.
“I really wanted them to think about kindness, I wanted them to put themselves in someone else's shoes and ask what they can do for someone that is less fortunate,” said Bautista-Viola. “It's not just about "Me, me, me." Students should think about the whole picture. I hope they take that with them, this kindness, thoughtfulness, generosity and what they can do for others."