Arellanes Junior High School students spent Tuesday morning on a mission to spread smiles with supplies.

Students in the school's leadership classes collectively took an hour to finish up a project that resulted in 400 "Smiley Bags." These are bags filled with supplies that will go to homeless people in the community.

The Smiley Bags project is a community service effort developed and organized by the students. The bags were filled assembly-line style Tuesday, to help make the process as efficient as possible.

050223-smt-news-arellanes-smiley-bags-003.jpg
Arellanes Junior High leadership students pack bags with materials, including combs, socks, snacks and a rain poncho, for the homeless community Tuesday morning.

050223-smt-news-arellanes-smiley-bags-005.jpg
400 bags were packed by Arellanes Junior High Leadership class students for the homeless community Tuesday morning. 

