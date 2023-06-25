AVID students from Arellanes Jr. High School participated in a beach cleanup at the Pismo Dunes at the end of May.

Eleven students participated in the cleanup, and the class was entirely responsible for planning and executing the field trip.

Part of the AVID standards includes community service, so the students worked together to create a plan for the field trip. Students worked with their teachers and administrators to find a date for the field trip, get the materials needed for the beach cleanup, and create a schedule for the day.

