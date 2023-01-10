School districts in Santa Barbara County were set to resume normal operations on Wednesday after the multi-day storm soaked much of the area.
Due to improving weather and road conditions, Santa Barbara County public schools are reopening Wednesday, following a one-day school closure Tuesday.
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students will return to school from winter break on Thursday due to a pre-scheduled staff workday on Wednesday. Many private schools are also set to reopen, but families should check in with their individual school for updates.
At 2 p.m. Tuesday, county officials lifted all evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for Santa Barbara County. As conditions can change rapidly, officials have advised residents to check for road condition updates with CHP and CalTrans for the latest information. Some roads will still be closed due to flooding and debris.
Officials say a new storm is expected to hit the region this weekend.
Register for countywide emergency alerts at readysbc.org.
Santa Maria-Bonita School District canceled classes on Tuesday but said schools are open Wednesday and students should attend school. Other district facilities and departments are also open for staff. Hancock College canceled classes Tuesday and Cal Poly canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday.
Lompoc Unified also canceled classes on Tuesday and was set to resume normal operations on Wednesday.
Cal Poly was still dealing with roadways that were closed to non-essential operations Tuesday, including Sports Complex Road as well as the entire sports complex; Mt. Bishop Road and Poly Canyon Road, which is closed at Village Drive. Stenner Creek was closed east of the train trestle, at press time Tuesday.