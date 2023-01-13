It's unlike dinosaurs to be able to sneak up on something. But that's what happened last weekend.

A few dozen dinosaurs rolled into town Saturday and as quietly as they arrived they left Sunday following a "Jurassic Empire" exhibit hosted by the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Those lucky enough to catch a glimpse saw more than 50 large animatronic dinosaur pieces as part of a traveling exhibit.

