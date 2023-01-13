It's unlike dinosaurs to be able to sneak up on something. But that's what happened last weekend.
A few dozen dinosaurs rolled into town Saturday and as quietly as they arrived they left Sunday following a "Jurassic Empire" exhibit hosted by the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Those lucky enough to catch a glimpse saw more than 50 large animatronic dinosaur pieces as part of a traveling exhibit.
The local consensus was that the exhibit was highly intriguing, but few community members had heard about it coming to Santa Maria ahead of time.
"Totally bummed out," one Santa Maria Times reader wrote. "I found out after it was already over! I would have definitely gone if I would have known, since my son is obsessed with dinosaurs."
It's unclear whether the dinosaurs will be making the trek back to Santa Maria anytime soon. They are slated to be in Lancaster this weekend before heading to Los Banos on Jan. 21-22. The exhibit will be in Fresno at the end of January and off to Tulare for the first weekend in February. Chico and Yuba City are also slated to host the exhibit.
The Santa Maria event was a walk-through experience where ticket-buyers could spend up to an hour checking out the animatronic dinos. It aims to "educate, entertain and engage kids of all ages." Adult and children tickets were $25 each, plus fees. Child VIP tickets went for $38. Visitors could also purchase surprise packs for up to $55 more.
Jurassic Empire brings larger than life dinosaurs to Santa Maria | Photos