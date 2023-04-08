If the Global Forecast System (GFS) and European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) models verify, Santa Barbara County will likely experience little precipitation for the remainder of the month.

This could mark the end of the rainy season for our region. Historically, about 0.90 of an inch of rain falls in Santa Maria during April, tapering off to less than 0.40 of an inch in May.

It's worth noting that historical rainfall patterns do not always hold true, as weather patterns can shift and change over time. However, it's helpful to know past trends and monitor current weather forecasts to make informed decisions about water usage and other precipitation-related activities.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

