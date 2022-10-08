President Biden visited Puerto Rico this week, bringing federal aid and emotional support to the victims of Hurricane Ian.

"I want the people of Puerto Rico to know I'm committed, my entire administration is committed to standing with you every step of the way as long as it takes," Biden vowed.

Five years before -- to the day -- then-President Trump had flown to the same island, ostensibly for the same reason: to help repair the damage caused by a devastating storm. But instead of relief, Trump's trip produced an image of indelible insensitivity, as he tossed rolls of paper towels into a crowd of suffering citizens.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you