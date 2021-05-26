Residents ages 12 and up can still receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic taking place Thursday and Friday at Mary Buren Elementary School.
Those still in need of a vaccine can either register for an appointment on My Turn or walk up to the clinic, which will be offering 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from 3 to 7 p.m. both days.
Minors receiving the vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, or bring along a signed consent form if a guardian cannot attend. Forms are available for download at publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.
Mary Buren Elementary School is located at 1050 Peralta St. in Guadalupe.
To schedule a vaccine appointment via My Turn, visit myturn.ca.gov. To view locations and times for mobile clinics in Santa Barbara County, visit publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 55 out of 34,470 total cases still active, according to county public health data.
As of Wednesday, seven individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, including three individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 23 out of 11,593 total cases remain active and 156 individuals have died.
In Orcutt, 10 out of 1,850 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, six out of 3,830 total cases remain active and 54 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos Santa Ynez and Ballard, none of the 1,044 total cases are currently active and 18 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, one out of 1,298 total cases remains active and 22 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 59 out of 21,291 total cases still active, according to county public health data.
County health officials also announced Wednesday that the county's phone assistance center number has been changed to 805-781-5500