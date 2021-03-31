Registration for appointments at a community vaccination clinic in Santa Maria from April 5 to 11 will open to all eligible residents at 9 a.m. Thursday, county health officials said Wednesday.
The roving clinic now located at Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc will move to Hancock College in Santa Maria this weekend.
Currently eligible groups include residents 50 and older, residents 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions and disabilities, and workers in food, agriculture, child care, education and emergency service jobs.
The clinic will offer first-dose Pfizer vaccines, while one day will be reserved for those needing a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. County officials expect to administer 10,550 doses over the seven-day period, according to public health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.
“The mass vaccination clinic is a great success in the current Lompoc location and we look forward to offering this same opportunity in the Santa Maria community,” said county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso. "While the … clinics are available to all Santa Barbara County residents, we are happy to provide easy and convenient access to the local community in Santa Maria.”
Slots will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day at the Santa Maria site. To register for an appointment, visit publichealthsbc.org/phd-vaccination-clinics or call the county hotline at 211 and select option 4.
SLO County expands eligibility
San Luis Obispo County residents ages 30 and older are now permitted to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine registry, increasing the eligibility pool in the county by around 60,000 people, a county public health spokeswoman said Wednesday.
By putting their name on the county's vaccine registry, residents will become part of a waitlist for appointments at the county's three public health vaccination sites, public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman said.
While some residents 50 and older may have to wait up to three weeks to get their first dose, some could get an appointment as soon as next week, according to county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
To register for San Luis Obispo County's COVID-19 vaccine registry, visit recoverslo.org/en/vaccine-registration.aspx or call the County Phone Assistance Center at 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the illness on Wednesday.
According to county public health data, 33,174 total cases have been confirmed and 205 cases remain active.
The additional death was of a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 30 and 49, according to county data. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 439.
As of Wednesday, 28 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 11 residents in the intensive care unit.
In Santa Maria, 52 out of 11,178 total cases remain active and 153 individuals have died.
In Orcutt, 17 out of 1,762 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 41 out of 3,516 total cases remain active and 53 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, six out of 985 total cases remain active and 17 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Siquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, four out of 1,264 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the illness on Wednesday.
In total, 20,505 cases have been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County and 255 cases remain active, according to county public health data.
Wednesday's additional death brings Santa Luis Obispo County's total confirmed number of deaths from the illness to 256.