A limited number of permits to sell safe and sane fireworks are now available for Santa Maria and Orcutt non-profit organizations ahead of the 2023 fireworks season.
Organizations that were permitted to sell fireworks in 2022 have first priority during registration, however organizations interested should submit their application and supporting documentation soon; as new permits will be issued in the order of applications received.
Only hard copies of the applications will be accepted and must be returned to the Fire Administration located a 314 W. Cook St. by 5 p.m. on March 23. Applications that are incomplete or received after the deadline will not be processed.