You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Applications still available for farmworker, senior affordable housing projects
top story

Applications still available for farmworker, senior affordable housing projects

{{featured_button_text}}

Applications are still available for two affordable housing projects — one for seniors and one for farmworkers — in northern Santa Barbara County, according to People’s Self-Help Housing Corp.

Both projects are currently under construction and scheduled for completion this summer, a People’s Self-Help Housing Corp. spokesman said.

Guadalupe Court consists of 38 rental units reserved for farmworkers and their families at 4202 11th St. in Guadalupe. Units come with many services, with rent based on income.

COVID-19 statistics can’t be compared to influenza due to a lack of flu data

To qualify, applicants must work in agriculture or be retired from agriculture and be a citizen or legal permanent resident of the United States, the spokesman said.

Applications can be obtained by emailing gc@pshhc.org, by calling 805-249-2040 and at a dropbox outside River View Townhomes, 230 Calle Cesar E. Chavez, Guadalupe.

Sierra Madre Cottages, with units reserved for those age 62 and older, was developed on more than two acres at 665 Sierra Madre Drive in Santa Maria in collaboration with Bethel Lutheran Church.

Walking paths will connect cottages to each other and a community center and communal garden, the spokesman said.

Units will be located near services, shopping, public transportation and recreation facilities and will feature such energy-efficient features as increased insulation and tankless water heaters.

Residents will be able to access onsite supportive services at no cost, the spokesman said.

Applications are available by emailing smc@pshhc.org, by calling 805-318-7828 and from a dropbox outside Mariposa Townhomes, 290 Parkview South, Orcutt.

For more information about Guadalupe Court, call 805-249-2040. For more information about Sierra Madre Cottages, email smc@pshhc.org.

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 on the Central Coast

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@SantaMariaTimes.com.  You can support the work of local journalists working hard in your hometown by signing up for a News+ Membership online

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News