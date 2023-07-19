Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is seeking interested individuals to fill two vacancies on the Measure A Citizens’ Oversight Committee.

The committee provides important accountability for the expenditure of $1.6 billion in Measure A transportation sales tax funds through 2040. The measure supports voter-mandated, high priority transportation projects and programs throughout Santa Barbara County.

Individuals interested in the community leadership opportunity can apply online at https://bit.ly/46I12Yd.

