During the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., homeless and at-risk veterans can obtain food, clothing and hygiene products, receive medical, dental and vision screening, get haircuts, take showers and learn about a variety of opportunities for assistance.
Veterans can learn about such programs as veterans treatment court, California ID cards, housing assistance, job training and employment, mental health and social services, legal assistance and more, the spokeswoman said.
There is no charge to veterans and their families who attend Stand Down, and free transportation will be provided from throughout the county, with shuttle stops at three Santa Barbara locations as well as Isla Vista, Solvang, Buellton and Lompoc.
Veterans with such special transportation needs as chair lifts should make arrangements with organizers before Oct. 5.
Applications also can be emailed, mailed or faxed upon request, the spokeswoman said.
101316 Stand Down pre 01.jpg
Coordinator Monica Diaz, left, and Justin Dixon, of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, sort items donated for Saturday's fifth annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down to be held at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Len Wood, Staff
101316 Stand Down pre 02.jpg
Volunteer Derek Allison unloads donated items as volunteers prepare for Saturday's fifth annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Len Wood, Staff
101316 Stand Down pre 03.jpg
Volunteer Laura England unload donated coats for veterans for Saturday's Stand Down at the Fairpark in Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
101316 Stand Down pre 04.jpg
Backpacks are among the items donated for Saturday's Stand Down at the Fairpark in Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
101316 Stand Down pre 05.jpg
Volunteers, including a Santa Barbara County Fire brush crew, unload donated items for veterans as they prepare for Saturday's Stand Down at the Fairpark in Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
101316 Stand Down pre 06.jpg
The Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down qualified for a federal Homeless Veterans' Reintegration Program grant, allowing organizers to purchase several hundred pairs of boots and other critical supplies needed for the county's homeless veterans. The Stand Down will be held Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Len Wood, Staff
101715 Stand Down 01.jpg
Horacio Fernandez, left, a volunteer from Vandenberg Air Force Base, hands out sleeping bags to veterans during last year's Santa Barbara County Veteran Stand Down at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101715 Stand Down 02.jpg
Michael Crowder, left, a veteran from Santa Barbara, gets help finding boots from Airman Kelsey Cirone of Vandenberg Air Force Base at the Santa Barbara County Veteran Stand Down on Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101715 Stand Down 03.jpg
Diana Perkins, whose husband is a World War II and Korean War veteran, looks at clothing during the Santa Barbara County Veteran Stand Down Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Frank Cowan Contributor
101715 Stand Down 04.jpg
Santa Barbara County Veteran Stand Down organizer and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino looks over operations Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101715 Stand Down 05.jpg
Iraq war veteran John Agnew, of Lompoc, looks at a selection of shirts on display during the Santa Barbara County Veteran Stand Down Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101715 Stand Down 06.jpg
Community Health Centers nurse Lucille Whitaker helps veteran Nick Blaylock, of Santa Maria, get ready for a glucose test during the Santa Barbara County Veteran Stand Down Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101715 Stand Down 07.jpg
Airman First Class Annie Passehl, of Vandenberg Air Force Base, shakes Joe Acosta's hand during the Santa Barbara County Veteran Stand Down Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Acosta, of Santa Maria, is a former Marine and Vietnam-era veteran.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101715 Stand Down 08.jpg
Master Sergeant Catherine Lobbestael, of Vandenberg Air Force Base, talks with veteran Ron Johnson, of Santa Maria, during the Santa Barbara County Veteran Stand Down Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101715 Stand Down 09.jpg
Hundreds of items, ranging from blankets and sleeping bags to clothing and haircuts, were offered to veterans during last year's Santa Barbara County Veteran Stand Down at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101715 Stand Down 10.jpg
Shelby Elkins, of Institute of Beauty Culture in Santa Maria, cuts veteran Richard Limpoco's hair during the Santa Barbara County Veteran Stand Down Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
