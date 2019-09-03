{{featured_button_text}}
Stand Down2

A Vandenberg Air Force Base volunteer helps a local veteran put on his new shoes during the Oct. 20, 2018, Veterans Stand Down at the Santa Maria Fairpark. The  annual county event gives back to homeless and at-risk veterans.

 Contributed Photo

Applications now are available for veterans who want to attend the eighth annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down set for Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Santa Maria Fairpark, an event spokeswoman said.

During the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., homeless and at-risk veterans can obtain food, clothing and hygiene products, receive medical, dental and vision screening, get haircuts, take showers and learn about a variety of opportunities for assistance.

Veterans can learn about such programs as veterans treatment court, California ID cards, housing assistance, job training and employment, mental health and social services, legal assistance and more, the spokeswoman said.

There is no charge to veterans and their families who attend Stand Down, and free transportation will be provided from throughout the county, with shuttle stops at three Santa Barbara locations as well as Isla Vista, Solvang, Buellton and Lompoc.

Veterans with such special transportation needs as chair lifts should make arrangements with organizers before Oct. 5.

Applications are available at the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down website at www.sbcountystanddown.com or by calling 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino’s office at 805-346-8402.

Applications also can be emailed, mailed or faxed upon request, the spokeswoman said.

