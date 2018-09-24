The Lompoc Unified School District board of education is accepting applications from residents who would like to serve on an independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee in the event that Measure E passes on the Nov. 6 ballot.
The committee will be responsible for reviewing expenditures from construction work associated with Measure E, the district’s $79 million bond, and ensure transparency and accountability in the use of funds. All committee members will serve in an uncompensated capacity for terms of two years and not exceeding three consecutive terms.
“We value and want the input and oversight of the community,” LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald said. “We look forward to a transparent and collaborative effort.”
There are seven vacancies on the Measure E bond oversight committee, which will consist of two at-large community members and one member from each of the following groups:
- Someone who is active in a business organization representing the business community located within the school district;
- Someone who is active in a senior citizens' organization;
- Someone who is the parent or guardian of a child enrolled in the school district;
- Someone who is the parent or guardian of a child enrolled in the school district and is active in a parent-teacher organization; and
- Someone who is active in a bona-fide taxpayer's organization.
The committee may not include any employee or official of the school district or any vendor, contractor or consultant of the school district. Committee members must be at least 18 years old, and preference will be given to members who live within the geographic boundary of the district.
Funds from Measure E, according to district leaders, would be used to repair or replace leaky roofs; upgrade inadequate electrical systems; construct/modernize classrooms, restrooms and schools; replace outdated heating, air-conditioning systems; (and) upgrade PE fields/facilities for school and community use, among other renovations.
Anyone interested in joining the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee must complete and submit an application before 4 p.m. Nov. 16. Applications are available online at www.lusd.org/domain/2500. They should be submitted to Angelica Hernandez at hernandez.angelica@lusd.org, or at the LUSD district office at 1301 North A St.
For more information, contact Hernandez at 805-742-3200.