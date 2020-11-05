Application for third Cat Canyon oil project withdrawn

Cat Canyon Resources LLC, formerly ERG Operating Co. and then Terracore, has withdrawn its application to drill 233 new steam-injection oil production wells on its West Cat Canyon lease.
The withdrawal Monday marks the last of three oil and gas production projects proposed for the East and West Cat Canyon areas that all were pulled from the Santa Barbara County permit process this year.
“The applicant made this decision to focus on their existing operations and regulatory entitlements within the State Designated Cat Canyon Oil and Gas Field, and plans for future similar projects within their West Cat Canyon areas of operations,” the county Planning and Development Department’s website states.
Errin Briggs, supervisor for the department’s Energy, Minerals and Compliance Division, however, said he had not heard anything from Cat Canyon Resources or any other oil company about potential expansion or new development in the Cat Canyon Oil Field.
“Generally speaking, everything’s headed in the contraction direction, not expansion,” Briggs said.
No one from Cat Canyon Resources returned a call for comment by press time Thursday. But Briggs speculated the company pulled the application due to simple economics — the cost of the project versus the benefit it would generate.
“I know for sure the economics are tough,” he said. “At 40 bucks a barrel, it’s hard to make any money.”
Crude oil prices plunged earlier this year as the result of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, when the Saudis increased production to flood the market.
Crude oil prices took an additional hit when the demand for gasoline plummeted, especially in California, as a result of stay-at-home orders in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Terracore had also planned to build a 2.9-mile pipeline to deliver crude from its Cat Canyon oil fields to an existing pipeline that carries oil to the Phillips 66 refinery on the Nipomo Mesa.
The pipeline project was placed on hold when Phillips 66 announced it plans earlier this year to shutter the refinery and take its pipelines out of service.
“The Phillips 66 situation definitely makes things a little more difficult,” Briggs said. “At that point, they don’t have a local source for their oil. It’s very difficult and expensive to truck it all the way to Kern County.”
If the project as originally proposed by ERG had been approved, Cat Canyon Resources would have developed 233 new steam-injection wells, installed four new steam generators, replaced an existing 4-inch fuel gas pipeline with an 8-inch line, built 11 new pads and used 91 existing pads on a 75-acre portion of the company’s 8,054-acre Cat Canyon holdings.
Terracore later planned to add solar power to ERG’s original project.
In late March, PetroRock LLC withdrew its application to drill 231 new wells — 225 for oil production and the rest for steam injection — on a 710-acre Cat Canyon site.
Then in May, Aera Energy ended its quest to drill 189 wells — reduced from an initial 296 wells — on its East Cat Canyon property.
Cat Canyon Resources’ decision was hailed by environmental groups as “the final nail in the coffin” of what they called “one of the largest environmental justice threats in Santa Barbara County history.”
“Terracore’s project would have chained Santa Barbara County to decades and decades of dirty fossil fuel energy production in close proximity to an elementary school and homes,” said Tara Messing, staff attorney for the Environmental Defense Center.
“The defeat of these three steam injection projects in Cat Canyon should send a clear signal to the oil industry that we will not compromise our climate for carbon-intensive projects like Terracore’s proposal,” Messing said.
EDC has been the leading law firm representing Sierra Club Los Padres Chapter and Santa Barbara County Action Network in opposing the Terracore, PetroRock and Aera projects.
If the full 760 new wells proposed by the three companies had been drilled, EDC said, it would have added 400 tanker-truck trips to area roadways and contributed almost 700,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide to the local atmosphere annually.
Opposition also focused on the potential for groundwater contamination, with the EDC saying the three projects would have threatened water supplies for over 150,000 North County residents.
“Oil and clean water do not mix, and Terracore’s project would have injected millions and millions of gallons of contaminated wastewater into underground aquifers,” said Ken Hough, executive director for SBCAN.
“The communities that rely upon the Santa Maria [Valley] Groundwater Basin for drinking water can rest a bit easier without the threat of these three steam injection projects,” Hough said.
