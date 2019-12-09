A social media post that appeared to threaten violence against students at an unidentified school turned out to be not a real threat after the teenager responsible was questioned by Santa Maria Police Department investigators Sunday.
About 5:50 p.m., police officers were contacted by a concerned citizen who reported a possible threat directed at school-age children and shared a social media post of a male juvenile holding an object in a similar fashion as one would hold a rifle, Lt. Terry Flaa said.
Flaa said the youth urged people not to attend school the following day but didn’t refer to a specific school.
As officers launched an investigation, the Police Department received a phone call from a parent who said their child was responsible for the social media post.
Officers contacted the 13-year-old boy and confirmed he was the one pictured in the post, Flaa said.
After speaking to the boy and his parents, officers confirmed the item he was holding in the picture was not actually firearm and found he did not in fact have access to any firearms.
Officers also determined the juvenile did not have any intent to harm anyone or carry out any acts of violence, Flaa said, but school administrators were made aware of the incident.