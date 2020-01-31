Apartments with retail shops proposed for Town Center West

The committee took no action Thursday, but members did ask for more details about the proposal before they move ahead with a recommendation to the city's Planning Department.

Specifically, members asked Corry for more information about the type of retail, how the plan would make the area more pedestrian-friendly and whether it would be possible to obtain the space from Fallas Discount store, which Corry said has not been confirmed.

Chamber President Glenn Morris said Corry's project was the most thorough project chamber officials had seen for Town Center West.

Both Corry and Morris added the chamber and developers need more direction from city officials on how to develop the Town Center West area.

“We want to see if this is something the community would embrace and we should keep working on, or if it’s not going to work,” Corry told committee members.

Soto expressed concern about rushing the project rather than hearing other possibilities and gathering more details.