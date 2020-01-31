Apartments with retail shops proposed for Town Center West

After circulating a request for proposals to local developers, Santa Maria's Downtown Revitalization Committee heard the first potential development plan for Town Center West from a Shell Beach developer at its Thursday meeting.
The Downtown Revitalization Committee was established as part of the updated Santa Maria Downtown Plan in 2015 and includes City Council members Gloria Soto and Etta Waterfield, Planning Commissioner Tomas Lopez and Recreation and Parks Commissioner Yleana Velasco.
In 2019, the city and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce circulated a "notice of opportunity" to local developers asking for proposals for five land parcels in the downtown area.
The parcels include two parking lots at Town Center West, Central Plaza Park, the Bank of America plaza and parking area, and the Chapel parking area.
The city of Santa Maria and Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce identified five land parcels in the downtown area that could be developed i…
Projects are reviewed by city staff before being passed on for approval by city planners, the zoning administration and, ultimately, the City Council.
During the Downtown Revitalization Committee's meeting Thursday, developer David Corry of David Ash Corp. presented a plan to convert the two parking lots at the base of the Town Center West shopping center into a three-story, mixed-use apartment building with 120 units and 28,000 square feet of ground-level retail on the west side of Broadway between Cook and Main streets.
The committee took no action Thursday, but members did ask for more details about the proposal before they move ahead with a recommendation to the city's Planning Department.
Specifically, members asked Corry for more information about the type of retail, how the plan would make the area more pedestrian-friendly and whether it would be possible to obtain the space from Fallas Discount store, which Corry said has not been confirmed.
Chamber President Glenn Morris said Corry's project was the most thorough project chamber officials had seen for Town Center West.
You have free articles remaining.
Both Corry and Morris added the chamber and developers need more direction from city officials on how to develop the Town Center West area.
“We want to see if this is something the community would embrace and we should keep working on, or if it’s not going to work,” Corry told committee members.
Soto expressed concern about rushing the project rather than hearing other possibilities and gathering more details.
“I worry that if we’re not thoughtful enough, we’ll mess it up,” she said. "I’m having a hard time imagining what downtown would look like with this in place."
Corry said he is also considering a development plan at the Sears site in the Santa Maria Town Center, which is scheduled to close in February.
In a timeline for the project outlined in a city document titled "Santa Maria Downtown Opportunities," the original goal for beginning new developments at Town Center West was set for 2017-18.
The Santa Maria Downtown Opportunities document was sent to local developers with descriptions of project areas and the requirements for contr…
The city is in the midst of two other downtown development projects, one for a three-story apartment complex at the corner of Chapel and Lincoln streets and the other in the 500 block of South Broadway.
Director of Community Development Chuen Ng said more discussion is needed before downtown projects move forward but that it's important to begin looking at options.
“There’s a lot of possibilities [for downtown],” Ng said. “It’s a healthy exercise to talk about these things.”