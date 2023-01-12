LifeWalk 2023, an anti-abortion event, is scheduled to take place in Santa Maria on Sunday, Jan. 15.
Walkers are scheduled to assemble at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Maria City Hall courtyard at Broadway and Cook Street for an opening program.
The program will include prayers from local pastors and worship songs. Participants will follow a half-mile route to an assembly area across Chapel Street from the Planned Parenthood building for additional songs, prayers and closing comments, according to organizing group Right to Life of the Central Coast.