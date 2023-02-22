 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Another major concert is being planned for Santa Maria's Elks Rodeo Grounds, this one set for Cinco de Mayo

022223 Elks Rodeo Concert Cinco de May0 01
Buy Now

Thousands of local residents attend the "Welcome to the 805" concert held at the Elks Rodeo Grounds in Santa Maria last October. A Cinco de Mayo concert event is being organized at the grounds.

 Randy De La Peña, Staff

Another major concert is coming to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Grounds. And the event's organizers say they are offering an opportunity for local nonprofits to join in to fundraise.

The concert is being organized by Triple-A Promo, LLC, which is marketing the event as an old school concert where local youth organizations can sell tickets and keep a portion of the proceeds.

Lead promoter Chris Gomez, of Santa Paula, says the fundraising opportunity will go like this: Groups will be given hard copy tickets and, for each ticket sold, a portion, $20, for instance, will be given to the local club. Gomez said he's long done similar fundraising efforts in the Santa Paula-Fillmore area.

022223 Elks Rodeo Concert Cinco de Mayo Flyer

A Cinco de Mayo old school concert is slated to come to Santa Maria in May.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Buy Now

Thousands of local residents attend the "Welcome to the 805" concert held at the Elks Rodeo Grounds in Santa Maria last October. A Cinco de Mayo concert event is being organized at the grounds. 

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts