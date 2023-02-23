Delta High School Robotics captured 1st place in a Vex skills Competition in Bakersfield on Saturday,
Delta High School Robotics captured first place in a VEX skills competition in Bakersfield on Feb. 11.
This is the second robotics team from Delta High School that has qualified to compete during the VEX VRC Robotics State Championship Tournament at Cal Poly on March 4, according to coach Jeff Cooper.
In February, the first robotics team received word it qualified for the state championship after being finalists at a regional tournament last October, Cooper added.
Serenity Ruvalcaba, the lead mechanic for the team said, "I am really happy for us, I am proud of our driver, Andrew, and I am excited we won first place to qualify for state and join our other team."
DHS principal Nate Maas said, "I am proud, but not surprised by the success of our robotics team. We have some of the most dedicated and talented students anywhere and when they put their minds to a task, they can accomplish great things."
