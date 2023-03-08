With the soil saturated and most reservoirs nearly full, another atmospheric river is expected to douse northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County with moderate to heavy rain, starting Thursday night, the National Weather Service said.

Although rainfall totals are forecast at 2 to 4 inches, coastal foothill and mountain areas could see 4 to 8 inches, with rainfall rates ranging from half to three-quarters of an inch per hour, the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office said.

Rainfall is expected to be lighter from the South Coast to Los Angeles, but it will become heavier heading northward from Santa Ynez Valley, leading to potentially significant road, urban and small-stream flooding, forecasters said.

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

