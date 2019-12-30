Anonymous post sparks outrage at Good Samaritan Shelter

“So they may see a donation that is being taken out of that site but not understanding where it’s going,” she said. “We also have cameras in every one of our programs, including the shelters. So everything is documented. If any issues are brought to our attention, we do an investigation and we take it really seriously.”

Cahoon said food donations often are meant for shelter staff, in addition to residents.

In the social media post, the author claimed a donation of Krispy Kreme doughnuts did not make its way to residents.

“Our staff, especially the shelter staff, works with the toughest (people) to serve people on the frontline,” she said. “And donors — I’ve seen this personally — will come in with a donation like doughnuts or hot dogs and make a point to tell our staff, ‘Make sure you enjoy one, I know you’re working hard.’

“It’s all about the perception — the clients aren’t there when that conversation happened,” she said.

Cahoon said half the doughnuts that were referred to in the post were put out for residents the evening they arrived and the remainder were put out the following morning.

“The perception of what it looked like — where some went into the office to sit until the morning was taken differently," she said. "This incident that was taken out of perspective and was a complete misunderstanding is not a reflection of our organization.”

