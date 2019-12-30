Anonymous post sparks outrage at Good Samaritan Shelter

An anonymous social media post alleging that workers at the Good Samaritan Shelter pilfered community donations meant for the homeless sparked days of outrage and hateful comments aimed at one of the North County’s most prominent nonprofits.
The post, left anonymously in a Santa Maria discussion group on Facebook last week, was purportedly from a Good Samaritan resident who witnessed staff taking donated clothing and food that was meant for residents.
The owner of the account that made the allegations against Good Samaritan did not reply to an interview request sent through Facebook.
The post was shared dozens of times and led to hundreds of comments vilifying the shelter and its staff.
Good Samaritan Family Supportive Services Coordinator Alexis Nshamamba said many of the comments involved personal attacks on individual Good Samaritan employees.
“We had to delete photos from our Christmas party because people were screenshotting and cutting out pictures of staff members, attacking them on their appearance and how they are — it was so disgusting,” she said.
For shelter staff, the situation has been a painful lesson in how even unsubstantiated claims from an anonymous source can lead to “cyberbullying” on social media, said Sylvia Bernard, executive director of Good Samaritan.
“Our staff have been working throughout the entire holiday to try and make sure every child gets several toys and every person is taken care of,” she said. “It’s frustrating that there would be a distraction of posts that are not real and not fair to our agency.”
The organization, which was established in the late 1980s, has more than 500 emergency shelter beds in Santa Maria and Lompoc and also operates programs to assist those with substance disorders.
Director of Shelter Operations Kirsten Cahoon said the shelter holds regular meetings to collect feedback from residents and that the organization was blindsided by the post, which voiced complaints she said had not been raised previously by residents.
“We have a complaint process that we have policies and procedures around in all of our programs,” she said. “If someone was concerned, my office is located on the shelter campus and I have an open-door policy. [The claims in the post] were never brought to any management.”
Bernard said she believed the post was the result of a Good Samaritan resident who was not aware of how the organization processes donations at its two shelters and various offices across the North County.
For instance, Bernard said, the organization does not accept donations of clothing and, instead, transports clothing to the Central Coast Rescue Mission’s thrift shop, which provides vouchers for Good Samaritan residents.
“So they may see a donation that is being taken out of that site but not understanding where it’s going,” she said. “We also have cameras in every one of our programs, including the shelters. So everything is documented. If any issues are brought to our attention, we do an investigation and we take it really seriously.”
Cahoon said food donations often are meant for shelter staff, in addition to residents.
In the social media post, the author claimed a donation of Krispy Kreme doughnuts did not make its way to residents.
“Our staff, especially the shelter staff, works with the toughest (people) to serve people on the frontline,” she said. “And donors — I’ve seen this personally — will come in with a donation like doughnuts or hot dogs and make a point to tell our staff, ‘Make sure you enjoy one, I know you’re working hard.’
“It’s all about the perception — the clients aren’t there when that conversation happened,” she said.
Cahoon said half the doughnuts that were referred to in the post were put out for residents the evening they arrived and the remainder were put out the following morning.
“The perception of what it looked like — where some went into the office to sit until the morning was taken differently," she said. "This incident that was taken out of perspective and was a complete misunderstanding is not a reflection of our organization.”
