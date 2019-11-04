Santa Maria water customers may notice temporary water discoloration during the next two weeks as the state performs its annual maintenance of the water distribution system and the city flushes hydrants at dead-end streets.
Through the maintenance work period, which began Friday and will continue until Nov. 17, the city of Santa Maria will provide all of the city's water from its groundwater basin, a city spokesman said. While customers may notice a difference in the water due to the increased hardness and mineral content, the water will continue to meet all quality standards.
In conjunction with this annual maintenance, the city will flush hydrants at dead-end streets throughout the Santa Maria water system from Nov. 11 through Nov. 17 in an effort to keep water lines clean and prolong the life of the city’s water system.
Water customers in the flushing areas may notice water discoloration during flushing activities, the spokesman said. The discoloration is not harmful, but if it should occur, running an outside faucet will help to clear the property’s water line. It may be best to wait to launder clothes until the water runs clear.
This inconvenience is temporary and cannot be avoided, the spokesman said.
Those with questions regarding the switch to groundwater or flushing activities are asked to call 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.