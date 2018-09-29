Santa Maria residents Lorena and Maricela Maldonado walked in memory of their grandparents on Saturday at the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in Waller Park.
The women were part of a crowd of 400, many of whom held up blue, yellow, orange and purple flowers to represent their reason for participating.
Gary Gross, event co-chair, said the Alzheimer's Association hopes to meet this year's goal of raising $65,000, 75 percent of which will stay in the community to support caregivers, support groups and care consultants.
Registration for the walk was free, but participants could donate any amount to act.alz.org/santamaria on the day of the event.
"I want people to know that there's hope out there, all of us going through it, and that we're getting close to a cure," Gross said.
Alzheimer's Association's Whitney McMullen said that the walk is the biggest fundraising event of the year and hopes it brings awareness to the need to find a cure and helps envision a world without dementia.
"It's been a great turnout," she said. "I personally became involved because I lost my father to Alzheimer's. He was 67 years old when he passed away in 2016, so I did the walk because it brought my family and friends together."
She added, "We saw the resources in the community here, and it brings you into an area where you can feel supported. That's our goal here today."
The Maldonados also walked in recognition of their mothers, who work in the strawberry fields all day, then come home to start another shift to take care of their mother (Lorena and Maricela's grandmother), Soledad Rodriguez, 78, who was diagnosed a year ago.
Their grandfather, Jose Maldonado, died three years ago from the disease.
"So our grandfather is from our dad's side, and our grandmother is from our mom's side, so it was shocking to us that someone from both sides of our families have suffered from this," said Lorena, 32. "They both were the first ones in our family to have been diagnosed with it."
Caretaker duties for their grandmother are split between Maricela and Lorena's mothers and their aunts. Rodriguez spends half of the year in Santa Maria and half in Ventura.
"It's definitely emotionally and physically exhausting," Lorena said. "This really affects everyone. We saw our grandfather go through it, and seeing our grandmother go through it immediately after was so difficult."
Oftentimes, Rodriguez becomes frustrated and asks her daughters to take her to Mexico, a place she hadn't lived in since she was a young child but remembers it as home.
"She'll start crying sometimes, and beg us to take her home," said Lorena, wiping her eyes. "This journey, however, made us respect our mothers so much more. They're taking care of their mother, who has essentially reverted back to a child."
The most challenging part is "seeing how they deteriorate physically and mentally slowly before they start forgetting you," Lorena added.
"My grandfather's wife would come home to him every day, and he wouldn't even remember her," she recalled. "You love someone your whole life, and they just forget who you are because of this."
But Alzheimer's has brought both sides of the family closer together, said Maricela, 31.
"Both of our grandparents also had a lot of physical disabilities and ailments, and our grandfather suffered so much physically at the end of his days," she said. "We want people to know that you just have to stick together as a family; family is all we have."