On Wednesday, the City of Santa Maria is scheduled to begin annual street maintenance projects on dozens of streets throughout Santa Maria. The work was originally planned to start on Tuesday morning, but was pushed back a day because of weather.
The work will impact streets at different dates and times over the next few weeks, and parking will be prohibited on streets that are under construction. The segments of streets impacted by parking restrictions will be noted by signs that list the dates and times that parking will be impacted.
The work will include a thin layer road maintenance called chip seal, that will protect the roadway and extend the life of the pavement. Due to the application of a surface seal applied to the roadway after the chip seal process, streets will be closed or restricted for 4-5 hours until the material is ready for normal traffic.