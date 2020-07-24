Annual Santa Maria Strawberry Field Day going virtual this year

Santa Maria Strawberry Field Day will be presented by UC Cooperative Extension in a virtual format Tuesday, July 28, said Surendra Dara, entomology and biologicals adviser.
The annual event is designed for growers in the strawberry, pesticide management and agricultural advisory industries as well as anyone interested in strawberries.
Items to be covered in the event starting at 8 a.m. include a regulatory update on pesticides and fumigation, impacts of climate change and tools to manage its risks, soilborne disease management, evaluations of high-efficiency steam in nurseries and fruiting fields and managing spotted wing drosophila.
Other topics include an update on precision fumigation and strawberry variety response to Fusarium density in soil, observations of strawberry transplant dip in fungicides, an update on studies of foliar fungicides, soil fungicides and biostimulants and the emerging problem of leaf blotch.
Three Department of Pesticide Regulation and agricultural crop adviser continuing education credits have been requested for those completing the field day.
The field day is free, but those planning to participate are asked to register by Friday, July 24, at http://ucanr.edu/2020strawberryfieldday1.
For more information, call the UC Cooperative Extension office at 805-781-5940.
