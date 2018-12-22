Braving chilly morning temperatures, a line of hundreds of families wrapped around the block at the corner of West Cook and Pine streets in Santa Maria to make the holiday season more special for their children.
And it's the Salvation Army along with its staff of volunteers who also hope to spread a little more Christmas cheer every year with their annual toy distribution held at the main headquarters at 200 W. Cook St.
This year, 380 families signed up as early as October to qualify as a "shopper" on Dec. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"That means, we hope gifts will be distributed to about 1,300 children this year," said Lt. Patricia Torres of the Salvation Army. "One of the most awesome things about this event is that all these toys were donated by community members through the Angel Tree program with Best Buy, Toys for Tots, Season of Hope and some from local businesses who want to give."
Many of the people who sign up to be a part of the distribution come from low-income families, Torres said, and get help from the Salvation Army not just during Christmas, but all year-round.
"We come to know all of them. We know their need and understand their situations," she said. "Today, they get to pick out personally whatever their child wants or needs so that everyone can have a Christmas."
Torres added that the majority of the families are also fieldworkers and the fall season marks the end of the harvest season. Unfortunately, the season to pay bills, rent, utilities and everything else never stops, even when work is minimal at this time of the year, she said.
"For them, we really hope today serves as a big help," Torres added.
Alondra Chavez, 35, a Guadalupe resident and mom of three little girls, was one of the hundreds of parents at the distribution Saturday morning. Chavez has been coming to the Salvation Army for the last eight years to ensure her three girls got presents.
"We love the Salvation Army. They help us and a lot of other families to make sure we have a special Christmas," Chavez said. "We're so thankful for all they do in the community."
Each family is paired up with a "personal shopper," a volunteer who walks with them to help them pick out different gifts at several different stations. Each station has a sign taped on it separating categories for toys most appropriate for each gender and age of the child.
"When we have moms coming in, they'll tell us they have three kids, all from ages 1 to 8, for example, and then we'll show them exactly which stations to go to," explained Torres. "Each child gets two presents, and this way the system flows as quickly as possible so we can bring the next family in."
There was something for each age group, from crafts, brainteaser games, cards, paints and coloring books to blankets, pajamas and onesies, all generously donated by Fallas.
"We always worry every year we might not have enough toys, but honestly, God is good — He always provides," Torres said. "He's always multiplying — just like the fish and loaves."
Torres added that one of her favorite things about the event every year is seeing how many volunteers from the community give up their Saturday to help those in need.
"Most don't even register to volunteer, they're just so eager to wake up early, show up the morning of the distribution and ask how they can help, because that's what Christmas is all about. It's not about getting gifts but, rather, it's about giving," Torres said.
"They might not have enough money to give thousands of dollars worth of toys for everyone but they do have something else to give — their time."
Matt LaRocco, 17, and his friend Lauren Tittes, 17, both seniors at Orcutt Academy High School, decided to give up their first official day of winter break to wake up early and volunteer as personal shoppers, staffing the stocking stuffer bins at one end of the Salvation Army headquarters.
It was both teens' first time volunteering, but both made a pact to return next year as well, LaRocco said.
"I know how it is to not have a lot of gifts for Christmas, so being here is personal for me, in a way," LaRocco said. "I hope all the kids get to have a special Christmas this year."
Tittes agreed.
"I think it's neat being able to see parents come in, see their excitement knowing that they're going to be able to provide for their kids, just like other families," she said.
"Christmas is all about being with your family, to give and show your love in different ways, and we hope to show our love to not just our families but to the rest of our community today by being here."