The Santa Maria City Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday evening and among multiple annual report presentations on the agenda is the presentation of the 2022 General Plan Annual Report.
The annual report outlines the city's goals, objectives, targeted policies and measurable steps that have been taken to implement the city's General Plan.
The general plan report is a requirement of the city according to California Government Code, and is created to monitor the progress in implementing the overall general plan and determine if changes need to be made to meet the goals of the plan, or state law.
The report, once adopted by the city council, is submitted to the California Department of Housing and Community Development and the Governor's Office of Planning and Research.
The agenda for Tuesday's meeting is available for the public to review on the City's website.
This meeting of the city council is scheduled to take place in the council chambers at 110 E. Cook Street in Santa Maria. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and public is able to attend this meeting in person.
If you are unable to attend in person you can watch a livestream of the meeting on the City of Santa Maria's YouTube page, on Comcast Channel 23 or by pre-registering to participate via Zoom.
You can see all of the ways you can view or participate in this meeting and see the full council agenda on the City's website, https://tinyurl.com/57nbed32.