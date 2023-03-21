The Santa Maria City Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday evening and among multiple annual report presentations on the agenda is the presentation of the 2022 General Plan Annual Report. 

The annual report outlines the city's goals, objectives, targeted policies and measurable steps that have been taken to implement the city's General Plan. 

The general plan report is a requirement of the city according to California Government Code, and is created to monitor the progress in implementing the overall general plan and determine if changes need to be made to meet the goals of the plan, or state law. 

Download PDF 2022 General Plan Annual Report
