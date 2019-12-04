Annual Parade of Lights to welcome Christmas to Santa Maria Saturday night

Oh, what fun it is! The Christmas Parade of Lights will returns to the streets of Santa Maria this Saturday, December 7 starting at 5:20 p.m.
The parade has a long history in the Santa Maria Valley and was originally under the leadership of the Lions Club of Santa Maria, until the Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary Club took over in 1995.
After the parade was cancelled in 1994 the Breakfast Rotary Club, along with the Santa Maria Times helped lead the charge to bring the parade back - and better than ever.
The event was so successful that the following year additional Rotary Clubs were brought in to assist with the undertaking as the 'Parade of Lights' continued to grow with additional artwork and figurines added to the route in 1997 and the expansion of the parade route down Broadway to Stowell Road in 2003.
For a quarter of a century this new, 'Parade of Lights' has made its way up Broadway complete with announcers highlighting the parade's entries, to the Town Center Mall; ushering in the Christmas season and coinciding the lighting of town's Christmas tree.
In 2001 KCOY and KKFX began their live broadcast of the parade as crowds along the parade route swelled to more than 25,000.
When the Santa Maria Parade of Lights rolls up Broadway on Saturday, it will be such a dazzling display of lights and sounds that it’s likely no one will notice how perfectly timed, calculated and coordinated it is.
The idea behind its organization is that the powerful sound of a marching band doesn’t overpower the softer music from a float — or another marching band — and walking groups, cars, bicycles and motorcycles are well dispersed among the floats.
Parade entries will be evaluated by a panel of six judges — one each from the Rotary Club of Santa Maria Breakfast, the Rotary Club of Santa Maria Noontime, the Rotary Club of Santa Maria South, the Rotary Club of Nipomo, the Santa Maria Valley Rotaract Club for 20-somethings and Rotary’s Interact Club for high school students.
Spectators are asked to bring canned goods and place them in collection boxes located all along the parade route. The Rotary Clubs then will turn over everything collected to the Salvation Army.
“We collect 4,000 to 5,000 pounds of canned goods every year,” Mike Gibson, parade co-chair said. “That’s a lot of canned goods.”
One thing that seems to characterize the parade is its festive nature — shining eyes, wide smiles and sparkling laughter — brought about by the dazzling arrays of lights, stirring music, youth performances and shouts of “Merry Christmas!”
Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony to be held before the 'Parade of Lights'
To coincide with the start of the Parade of Lights, the city of Santa Maria invites community residents to enjoy holiday carols and view the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 7.
Held at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Courtyard, located on the corner of Cook Street and Broadway, the ceremony will include refreshments, holiday caroling by the Coastal Voices Choir and the illumination of the 24-foot Christmas tree.
This year, the light switch will be flipped by 2-year old Josiah Ezra Gomez and his family.
Gomez was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia over a year ago, and is currently undergoing chemotherapy and stem cell transplants. His condition has not set him back from building blanket forts with his sister and dancing to the beat of the music.
Those with questions regarding the event are asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
How will he 2019 Parade Route will impact traffic in Downtown Santa Maria area?
More than 20,000 people are expected to make their way to the parade route to watch the festivities this weekend, so the area will be impacted by an increase in pedestrian and vehicle traffic, plus full road closures will be in effect to secure the route and ensure the safety of participants and spectators.
According to the 'Parade of Lights' website, Broadway will be closed by the Santa Maria Police Department from Enos to Main Street, for the annual Christmas Parade of Lights. Broadway will be closed to traffic at 4:00 p.m.
Stowell Road, from Broadway to Depot, will close at 3:00 p.m. as that is the street where the parade entrants will be gathering for the parade.
Please plan on using other streets to travel around the area.
In case of emergency, you can find police officers at the intersections of Cook and Jones Streets in order to cross Broadway.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Santa Maria police will be joined by Explorers and volunteers in controlling the parade, which will begin at 5:20 p.m.
List of Closures
North Broadway at Main Street
South Broadway at Enos Road
Cook Street at Broadway
Orange Street at Broadway
Boone Street at Broadway
Jones Street at Broadway
Park Street at Broadway
Morrison Ave. at Broadway
Camino Colego at Broadway
Pershing Street at Broadway
Liberty at Broadway
East Stowell at South Miller
West Stowell at South Depot
Are you excited about the Parade of Lights, but concerned about the rain washing it out?
While the possibility of rain Saturday stands at 70% according to our forecast, that doesn't mean that the parade will be cancelled.
Organizers of the parade will make a decision about whether the parade will take place by noon Saturday, and only heavy rain forecast during the parade will cause a cancellation. The decision will be posted on the parade website www.smparadeoflights.org. So if you have any doubt, check out the website after noon Saturday.
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy