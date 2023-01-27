The City Of Santa Maria and PLAY Inc. held their seventh annual Mahjong Tournament Friday at the Minami Community Center.
The event celebrated the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese calendar. Over 90 players from Northern and Southern California traveled to play and take in silent auction items.
Mahjong is a tile-based game developed in 19th century China that has gained popularity around the world since. It is mostly played with four players and is also now popular to play online.
Originally a card game akin to rummy, the pieces moved to tile sometime in the late 19th century.
The goal of the game is to go out with a complete mahjong before anybody else does. There are more than a dozen major rules sets and some 40 different known varieties of the game.
It's played with 144 tiles based on Chinese characters and, in most versions, each player begins with 13 tiles. In turn, players draw and discard tiles until they complete a hand using the 14th drawn tile to form four sets and a pair. A player can also win with a small class of special hands.
Friday's tournament also included a silent auction to raise funds to benefit PLAY Inc., a nonprofit organization that supports recreational activities throughout the city.
The seventh annual Mahjong Tournament was held at the Minami Community Center Friday in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
Mahjong players at the Minami Community Center participate in the seventh annual Mahjong Tournament Friday in Santa Maria, in honor of the Year of the Rabbit.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
Donna Eschen, center, helped organized the mahjong tournament hosted by the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department Friday at Minami Community Center.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
Randy De La Peña, Staff
Players at the Minami Center set tiles and hands during the seventh annual Mahjong Tournament Friday in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
Sandra Walther, left, Cynthia McClelland, center, and Helen McCann, right, Mahjong instructors from Santa Barbara, participate at the seventh annual mahjong tournament at the Minami Center Friday in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
"Pablo," a mini lop-ear rabbit, was a silent auction prize at the seventh annual Mahjong Tournament Friday at the Minami Community Center in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
The 7th annual Mahjong tournament celebrated the year of the rabbit Friday at the Mianmi Community Center in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Staff
Suited tiles containing dots, bamboo and Chinese characters are used to play Mahjong, a
19th century game developed in China commonly played by four people.
Randy De La Peña, Staff