The City Of Santa Maria and PLAY Inc. held their seventh annual Mahjong Tournament Friday at the Minami Community Center.

The event celebrated the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese calendar. Over 90 players from Northern and Southern California traveled to play and take in silent auction items. 

Mahjong is a tile-based game developed in 19th century China that has gained popularity around the world since. It is mostly played with four players and is also now popular to play online.

