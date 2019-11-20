{{featured_button_text}}

Santa Maria residents are invited to spread cheer and joy this holiday season by decorating their homes and businesses for the 2019 Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights contest.

Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 10. Winners will be announced Dec. 13.

The city's Recreation and Parks Commission will judge the residential and business holiday displays, and nominees will be included on the city’s holiday display map.

To nominate a residence or business within the city limits, email up to three photographs, the address of the display and, if available, a contact number for the entry to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org.

Awards will be given to winners in the following categories:

  • 2019 Best Decorated Rookie Residence -- best decorated new entry
  • Clark Griswold -- spectacular lighting display with motion lights, music and/or animatronics
  • Norman Rockwell -- nostalgic displays with a focus on classic elegance
  • Simply Christmas -- simply decorated homes full of the Christmas spirit
  • Holiday Hall of Fame -- previous winners selected for the Holiday Tour Map

Those with questions are asked to contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, or visit www.cityofsantamaria.org for contest rules.

