The Nipomo High School Future Farmers of America spent Thursday prepping their plants for one of the biggest local events involving horticulture: the Central Coast Greenhouse Growers Association Open House.
The 18th annual event is taking place at NHS and at Greenhouse Growers Association member nurseries throughout Nipomo and Arroyo Grande from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Open House draws hordes of people interested in plant life and the care of plants who can purchase flowers and vegetables at the various sites.
Nurseries open for facility tours and plant sales this year are Ball Floraplant, Ball Tagawa Growers, Cal Coast Palms, Corey Nursery, Eufloria Flowers and Native Sons.
At the end of the day, each participating nursery donates a portion of its sales to the Central Coast Greenhouse Growers Association Scholarship Fund, which is available to horticulture students and the children of member nurseries.
Nipomo FFA students have spent this school year growing their own vegetables — making them ready for Saturday’s sales.
One of those students is girls basketball player and NHS junior Shantille Simonson, who has been with the FFA chapter throughout high school.
“This is an event that we hold here. We get the great opportunity to promote some of our own plants,” Simonson said. “We’re going to take advantage of the opportunity. We started growing vegetables this year from seeds. We also have a lot of succulents.”
Simonson added that hanging baskets are a popular item sold at the annual event. Locals can shop to add to their flower pottery plus spruce up their backyards through the annual event.
Simonson said she sees Saturday’s event as a taste of a possible career as a florist down the road. She has the idea of making flower arrangements for weddings as part of a potential career in horticulture.
Fellow junior Sadie Krier, who has also been with FFA since her freshman year, said Saturday isn’t the first time she’s promoted and sold plants.
“I’ve worked it before. There are a lot of people. It’s really great because we get to start showing our plants. There are a lot of pretty plants, and there are hanging baskets, which are really popular,” Krier said, adding that overflow parking could be imminent on Saturday. “It’s really crowded and the parking lots are always full.”
Both girls and the other FFA students were mostly picking apart dead leaves and adding succulents to the plants that will be on display throughout Thursday afternoon.
Junior Osvaldo Ramirez was one student proactive in getting rid of the leaves that were out of shape.
“Usually when they grow to a precise height and once we see the dead leaves, we take them off. That way they don’t affect the other leaves,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez comes from a family of growers. He said part of the daily routine, especially on the Thursday before the event, includes transplanting, watering in the greenhouse, planting their plants and organizing the greenhouse.
He said he believes the people who walk into the Nipomo FFA venue will leave learning a lot about horticulture and agricultural life in the area.
“It’s a pretty good opportunity to learn about what surrounds us and different types of industries that are in agriculture — especially in this area,” Ramirez said. “It’s a really huge event.
"CCGGA is a really fun event because of the different types of nurseries that come and display their plants. Then we have our customers who come and buy. They usually go for the color (of the plants).”
Nipomo FFA is helping spearhead this year’s event, although other FFAs representing Righetti and Santa Maria high schools will possibly be on hand, said Nipomo FFA instructor Jessica Paulisich, who is the lead instructor of the event.
NHS Olympic Hall will be the site of the association's Education Center, where plant sales and a raffle will take place.
An information booth and a monarch butterfly educational booth will also be located in the hall.
For more information on the 18th annual event, visit info@ccgga.com.