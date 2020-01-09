Ann Ruhge, Lompoc Library commissioner and former Councilwoman, dies at 86

Ann Ruhge, who was the chair of the Lompoc Library Commission and had previously served on the Lompoc Planning Commission and City Council, died Jan. 4 at the age of 86.

Ruhge, who served as a Councilwoman from 2006 to 2010 and on the Planning Commission from 2000 to 2006, was known throughout the community as a volunteer and activist for various causes.

Her legacy of community service was recognized during the opening prayer of Tuesday night's Lompoc City Council meeting and by Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne at the end of the meeting.

“She contributed ... a lifetime of service to our community, and always gave her heart and soul to what she felt was best for Lompoc,” Osborne said.

Lompoc Library Director Sarah Bleyl said Wednesday that Ruhge was an intelligent woman with strong opinions who was supportive of those around her. She was particularly supportive, Bleyl said, of the city of Lompoc and its citizens.

“Ann was very dedicated to the library and the city," Bleyl said. "She was involved in the community, and really thought Lompoc was a great place to be. Ann worked hard to make Lompoc even better.”