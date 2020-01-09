You are the owner of this article.
Ann Ruhge, Lompoc Library commissioner and former Councilwoman, dies at 86

091914 Ann Ruhge.JPG (copy)

Ann Ruhge shown in 2014 in front of Lompoc City Hall. Ruhge died Jan. 4 at the age of 86.

 Len Wood, Staff

Ann Ruhge, who was the chair of the Lompoc Library Commission and had previously served on the Lompoc Planning Commission and City Council, died Jan. 4 at the age of 86.

Ruhge, who served as a Councilwoman from 2006 to 2010 and on the Planning Commission from 2000 to 2006, was known throughout the community as a volunteer and activist for various causes.

Her legacy of community service was recognized during the opening prayer of Tuesday night's Lompoc City Council meeting and by Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne at the end of the meeting.

“She contributed ... a lifetime of service to our community, and always gave her heart and soul to what she felt was best for Lompoc,” Osborne said.

Lompoc Library Director Sarah Bleyl said Wednesday that Ruhge was an intelligent woman with strong opinions who was supportive of those around her. She was particularly supportive, Bleyl said, of the city of Lompoc and its citizens.

“Ann was very dedicated to the library and the city," Bleyl said. "She was involved in the community, and really thought Lompoc was a great place to be. Ann worked hard to make Lompoc even better.”

A visitation and funeral service has been scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary. The viewing will take place at noon, with the funeral service slated for 1 p.m. A celebration of life will follow the funeral service at Events Mission Valley, 138 North B St., and a private interment will be held at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Ruhge's family has asked mourners to make donations in Ruhge's name to the Good Samaritan Services (online at http://goodsamaritanshelter.org/donate), or to the Alpha Literary and Improvement Club by contacting Roberta Woods at 805-598-9411.

