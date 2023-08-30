In the early 1990s, Allan Hancock College was largely known as Santa Maria’s vocational training school.
That was before Ann Foxworthy came to town.
In 1992, Hancock’s board of trustees named Foxworthy, then 49, as its next superintendent/president. During her 13-year tenure through her retirement in 2005, she led a transformative expansion of the college into a modern institution poised for the demands and challenges of the 21st century.
“Hancock would not be the college it is today without the foundation Ann began building as soon as she arrived,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers. “She set a tone of putting our students first, and that has continued long after her retirement.”
Early in her tenure, Foxworthy Lewellen expected excellence in all corners of the college. She was instrumental in securing a major Title III federal grant to upgrade technology on campus. She also personally traveled to various UC and CSU campuses to negotiate transfer agreements for Hancock graduates before those agreements existed statewide.
Foxworthy Lewellen also recognized the need for Hancock to better serve the entire district, which stretches from the Santa Maria River to the Gaviota tunnel. Lewellen oversaw construction of the college’s $18.5 million, 58,000-square-foot Lompoc Valley Center.
That campus opened in 1999 and will celebrate its 25-year anniversary in 2024. She was also instrumental in establishing a Hancock center in Solvang.
Walthers also noted that Foxworthy Lewellen laid the groundwork for Bond Measure I, a $180 million initiative passed by voters in 2006 during the tenure of Superintendent/President José Ortiz.
Funds from that bond funded several critical capital projects, including the construction of the Public Safety Training Center in Lompoc, and the construction of the Industrial Technology Complex, Student Services Center, and, most recently, the new Fine Arts Complex on the Santa Maria campus.
“Ann did a lot of legwork to ensure Bond Measure I was poised to be successful before handing it off to her successor,” said Walthers. “Fifteen years later, we have just finished spending the money from that bond, and the transformation of our campuses is nothing short of spectacular.”
Lewellen’s service to her community, however, did not end after her retirement. She served on boards of various area organizations, including the Santa Maria Valley United Way, Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Marian Medical Center, and the North County UCSB Economic Forecast Project.
In 2010, Lewellen and co-chair Georganne Ferini helped raise over $15 million for Marian’s “Cornerstone” capital fundraising campaign.
Most recently, Lewellen played a key role as chair of the Solvang Theaterfest’s capital campaign. The five-year effort raised more than $5 million to update, upgrade and remodel the aging infrastructure at the Solvang Festival Theater where Hancock’s PCPA performs every summer.
The campaign was completed on time, despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, and patrons are already enjoying the renovated facility.
“Ann stepped up to lead this campaign, and her efforts helped preserve the jewel of our community for future generations,” said Solvang Theaterfest board Vice-Chair Erica Jane Flores. “No matter what you are trying to accomplish, you want Ann on your team. She will get it done, and it will be done with excellence.”
Solvang Theaterfest board member Chris Neilsen also praised Foxworthy Lewellen, not only for her work on the campaign, but for the example she set for individuals who want to be effective changemakers in their communities.
“She is an example of how one person can make a significant and lasting impact,” said Neilsen. “When the right person comes along, they can improve the lives of everyone around them.”