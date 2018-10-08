More than 50 humans brought their animals to the front lawn of St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos for the free Blessing of the Animals on Sunday afternoon.
People of all ages from throughout the Central Coast brought their dogs, cats and rabbits — there were no reptiles or arachnids this year — on a lead or in a crate for the casual outdoor service, a church spokeswoman said.
The Blessing of the Animals is conducted in remembrance of St. Francis of Assisi near his feast day of Oct. 4 to honor his love for all creatures great and small.
Each creature brought to the event received a special individual prayer of blessing from the Rev. Dr. Randall Day, priest and rector of St. Mark’s.
“Friend and companion; may God your Creator and preserver bless, defend and keep you and all who are involved in your care and protection this day and forever,” Day said in his blessings.
The annual St. Francis Day event included a musical performance by Adam Phillips, founder of the Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara, and complimentary refreshments were served following the service.