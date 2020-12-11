Animal shelters in Santa Barbara County celebrating '12 Days of Winter Whiskers'

Santa Barbara County residents can celebrate the “12 Days of Winter Whiskers” this month, giving animals from participating shelters a forever home at a reduced price, a spokeswoman for Santa Barbara County Animal Services said.
From Dec. 12 to 24, adoptable animals will be available for $12 from County Animal Services, ASAP Cats and BUNS, or Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter, with a new animal showcased each day on social media.
Additional adoptable animals, which are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, can be viewed online.
To view adoptable animals, visit sbcanimalservices.org and asapcats.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
“Meet and greet” appointments with a chosen animal can be made by calling the Santa Maria Animal Shelter at 805-934-6119 or the Santa Barbara shelter at 805-681-5285.
