A Santa Maria pet store has shut down its location in the Santa Maria Town Center, citing a new state law that requires pet shops to only sell dogs, cats and rabbits obtained from a shelter or rescue organization.
The store — which was known for selling purebred puppies and kittens costing hundreds of dollars each — closed on April 25, Animal Kingdom owner Adam Tipton said.
"This decision was due to the new California regulation that requires that all puppies, kittens and bunnies must come through a rescue organization or animal shelter," Tipton said in an email on Monday. "We tried offering puppies, adult dogs, cats, and rabbits that we had acquired through 501(c)(3) rescues but have determined that it was not a sustainable business model. We are sad for the wonderful employees who have lost their job because of our Santa Maria store closing."
Animal Kingdom currently operates two stores in Grover Beach and Pismo Beach.
The closing of the Santa Maria store comes amid allegations the company was not complying with the new state law.
In early March, Animal Kingdom was hit with a lawsuit filed in San Luis Obispo County by two animal rights organizations alleging it was not in compliance with the law, which went into effect Jan. 1.
Tipton said the company has retained the San Luis Obispo-based law firm law firm Ogden & Fricks to defend it.
Before closing its Santa Maria store, the company had cited the law as an impediment to its business on social media.
In an April 15 Facebook post, the company said it had two puppies remaining and was not going to source any additional animals.
“Starting 2019, the California law that pet stores can only source pets through a rescue organization or shelter has been in effect,” the post stated. “There is a very limited availability of pets who are an appropriate size and health condition to come into our stores. The supply of puppies has been up and down, which has been difficult.”
Animal Kingdom’s closure marks the second business to leave the Santa Maria Town Center this year.
In February, Payless ShoeSource announced it was closing thousands of stores, including its Town Center location.
In June 2018, the Town Center was sold to an unnamed global insurance company seeking to redevelop the mall for around $21.5 million — almost $13 million less than the $34.3 million asking price when the mall was put up for sale in 2015.
At the time, a spokesman for CBRE, the commercial real estate services and investment firm that listed the property for sale, said the new owner hoped to add tenants to the mall.