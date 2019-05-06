More than 700 cases of measles -- the largest number since 1994 -- have been reported across the United States, including 40 cases reported in southern and northern California. While no cases of measles have been reported in Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties, a handful of local elementary schools -- both public and private -- are vulnerable to the disease due to low vaccination rates among kindergartners, according to the "Shots for Schools” website, which is run by the California Department of Public Health.