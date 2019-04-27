Hundred of fisherpeople lined the shores and plied the waters of Cachuma Lake on Saturday in hopes of landing a big fish and a big prize — hundreds of dollars for the biggest — in the 24th annual Neal Taylor Nature Center Fishing Derby.
The odds that anglers would catch fish were good, even if not prize-winning in size, because 8,000 pounds of trout had been planted in the lake by the time the derby kicked off at 6 a.m. Saturday, a Nature Center spokeswoman said.
But not just trout are eligible for prizes. Awards are also being handed out for largest crappie, catfish, bass and even carp that are registered before the contest ends at noon Sunday.
This year’s total purse is $5,000, and thousands of dollars worth of merchandise will be awarded based on age and category for those less-than-largest.
"It'll be a perfect weekend for fishing — it won't be too hot and there won't be much wind," said Julie Anne McDonald, executive director of the Neal Taylor Nature Center, a few days before the derby. "Last year the weather was perfect and was one of our best events. We hope this weekend will be the same."
McDonald fisherpeople could sign up throughout the event.
"You never know,” she said. “You can register Sunday and catch the winning fish that morning."
An awards program for the winners is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at the Fireside Theater near the lake.
The annual derby event is a major fundraising event benefiting the Neal Taylor Nature Center, a nonprofit organization located within the Cachuma Lake area.
Money raised by the derby supports the learning center's free, nature-based youth programs and museum exhibits.