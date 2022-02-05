A private company's analysis of recent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data found the state’s and Santa Barbara County’s responses to the COVID-19 pandemic may be responsible for slightly improved overall air quality in 2020 compared to that of 2019.
EPA data show air pollution has generally declined nationwide since 1990, with sulfur dioxide levels plunging at a far greater rate than other pollutants, but the drop in 2020 was slightly better than the average decrease.
An analysis of the data indicated the shutdown of businesses and travel in the first year of the pandemic likely led to the improvement in air quality but may be a short-lived increase.
The county’s median Air Quality Index improved by 2.3% from 2019 to 2020, according to the analysis by Filterbuy, a company that sells air filters.
Ozone, which causes smog, and particulate matter — classified as PM2.5, or particles smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter, and PM10, less than 10 microns — are measured in the county’s Air Quality Index.
In 2019, the county’s median Air Quality Index was 43, but that improved to 42 in 2020, according to the analysis. An index number of 50 or less is considered “good” air quality.
However, the analysis also showed the percentage of days with good air quality dropped from 78.4% in 2019 to 74.6% in 2020.
As a particulate matter size comparison, a human hair measures 50 to 70 microns in diameter.
PM2.5 particles can damage the deeper parts of the lungs, while PM10 particles generally settle in the upper portions of the respiratory system, according to the California Air Resources Board.
Other Air Quality Index rating ranges listed by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District are 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 150, unhealthy for sensitive groups; 151 to 200, unhealthy for everyone; 201 to 300, very unhealthy for everyone; and 301 to 500, hazardous for everyone.
For more information on Santa Barbara County air quality, visit www.ourair.org. More air quality resources are available at ww2.arb.ca.gov.
To read about the methodology and results of the analysis, visit https://filterbuy.com/resources/improving-air-quality-in-cities/.