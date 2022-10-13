October surprises are not really surprises anymore; they seem to happen so often during campaign seasons. And this year, only five days into the month, the first -- but probably not the last -- spasm of uncertainty disrupted the run-up to next month's midterm elections.

OPEC+, the cartel of oil-producing countries, announced it would slash production by 2 million barrels a day. Their goal is to raise prices -- and profits -- and rates responded immediately. As of this writing, the average retail price of gasoline in the United States had reached $3.92 a gallon, up 12 cents in just a week.

A White House statement described President Biden as "disappointed by the shortsighted decision," but that's a huge understatement. Last July, Biden visited Saudi Arabia and gave a public and controversial fist bump to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS, the kingdom's de facto ruler. Since then, Washington, D.C., has lobbied Riyadh heavily to keep oil prices steady, but that fist bump elicited only a face slap as MBS ignored the president's entreaties and sided with Moscow, which desperately wanted the price hike.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

