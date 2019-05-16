More than 100 professional cyclists were greeted with fanfare as they rolled through Santa Barbara County on Thursday as part of the fifth stage of this year’s Amgen Tour of California.
The annual Tour de France-style road race, which began Sunday in Sacramento, picked up Thursday morning in Pismo Beach and wound through Guadalupe, Orcutt and the Santa Ynez Valley as the riders sprinted to the Stage 5 finish in Ventura.
Large crowds lined the streets in Orcutt to cheer on the riders, and spectators also dotted the route along Highway 154 through the Santa Ynez Valley.
Spanish rider Iván García Cortina was the winner of Stage 5, which covered 138 miles.
