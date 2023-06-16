The American GI Forum Education Foundation of Santa Maria has awarded 47 scholarships to 33 high school graduates, three Allan Hancock College transfer students, and 11 continuing university students, totaling $42,750.
The students and the amounts they were awarded are:
$750 to Valeria Ambriz, Jacqueline Arroyo-Maldonado, Mauro Bonal Diaz, Abil Chavez, Kevin Chavez, Liliana Galicia Ramirez, Sophia Gonzalez, Stephanie Hilario Lopez, Mathew Houston, Leticia Maldonado, Lissett Martinez, Fernanda Martinez Gonzalez, Rafael Ramirez, Hellene Rojas, Cynthia Sanchez, Denise Sosa Zarate, and Inez Torres Gonzalez.
$1,000 to Fernanda Ambriz, Luis Barajas, Jabdiel Calderon, Axel Antonio Carreon Mendoza, Moria Ximena Carrillo-Rodriguez, Samantha Marie Castillo, Azul Chavez, Christopher Alexander Chavez, Ruben Chavez, Jeannette Cortez, Diego De La Cruz, Jose Garcia, Mishila Garcia, Manuel Gomez Garcia, Ivan Gonzalez, Melissa Melodi Hernandez Pacheco, Jonathan Richard Ibarra, Ashley Mendez Perez, Quetzalli Mitchell, Karen Olvera, Angelica Ortega, David Pacheco, Arturo Raygoza, Christina Regalado, Kaleb Robles, Marcela Santiago, Gladis Suarez Rodriguez, Savannah Taylor, Lupita Tovar Marquez, and Joselin Vargas Vargas.
Minga Ceja was also honored and given a plaque in recognition of her lifetime commitment to encouraging and guiding the youth of this valley to expand their future opportunities and possibilities.
The American GI Forum Education Foundation of Santa Maria is a nonprofit organization that serves the low-income, multicultural, veterans and their families. Over the past 44 years, they have awarded over 500 scholarships and close to half a million dollars to high school graduates and continuing university students.
Other programs the Education Foundation implements are the Veterans Family Assistance Program, enrollment in low-cost internet and affordable
connectivity program, the Power Saver Rewards Program, and enrollment in CARE and FERA.
For assistance or further information, call Rigo at 805-598-2130 or visit their remodeled office building at 117 W. Bunny Avenue in Santa Maria.
Photos: Santa Maria graduates Class of 2023
Dianna Jimenez takes a picture of the Class of 2023 at the end of Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony.
Len Wood, Contributor
Graduates walk to their seats as staff congratulate them during Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
Graduates watch a friend receive her diploma during Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
Rodjanay Ruiz gets a kiss from his mother as spectators greet their graduates after Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
Salutorian Emanuel Cortez, right, and Principal Steve Campbell applaud the Santa Maria High School’s Class of 2023 during the commencement ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
Graduates walk to greet family and friends after Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
A graduate shows off his diploma during Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
Graduates applaud during Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
Principal Steve Campbell speaks during Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
A graduate uses his diploma for shade after the sun came out during Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
A graduate celebrates for her family after she received her diploma during Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
Graduates turn their tassels during Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
Graduates walk to their seats as staff congratulate them during Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
Graduates walk to their seats as staff congratulate them during Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
A graduate celebrates for his family after he received his diploma during Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
Graduate Hector Gastinell acknowledges applause from teachers while he walks to his seat as staff congratulations him during Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
Graduate Erick Silva plays the National Anthem during Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
A graduate receives his diploma from district Superintendent Antonio Garcia, left, and School Board member Dave Bassett, right, during Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
Graduates Alyssa Vasquez Valenzuela, center, and Valedictorian Elizabeth Sanchez-Fernandez, who both spoke during Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony, take a photo.
Len Wood Contributor
Yaneisy Sanchez Oruno speaks during Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
Abraham Evangelista receives his diploma from school board president Diana Perez during Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
A graduate looks to the audience after receiving her diploma during Santa Maria High School’s commencement ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
Pioneer Valley High class of 2023 breaks graduate record Thursday in Santa Maria | Photos
Pioneer Valley High School graduates celebrate Thursday afternoon at the 17th annual commencement ceremony.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Class of 2023 Pioneer Valley High students arrive Thursday afternoon to graduate in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
The Pioneer Valley High School commencement ceremony took place Thursday afternoon with 765 graduates in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Graduates shake hands after receiving their diplomas Thursday afternoon at Pioneer Valley High School.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Family and friends support graduates Thursday at Pioneer Valley High School.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Pioneer Valley High graduate Destiny Ruiz gives the salutatorian address Thursday in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Pioneer Valley High School graduates attend the 17th annual commencement ceremony Thursday in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Pioneer Valley High School graduates pose on stage after graduating Thursday in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
A family uses an umbrella for shade Thursday during the Pioneer Valley High graduation ceremony in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Thousands of family members and friends attend the 17th annual Pioneer Valley High School graduation Thursday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Friends pose with their diplomas Thursday during the Pioneer Valley High School graduation.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Kassandra Padilla gives the valedictorian address Thursday at the Pioneer Valley High School graduation.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
A Pioneer Valley High graduate waves after receiving his diploma Thursday in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
A father and son hug after the Pioneer Valley High School graduation Thursday in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Orcutt Academy High School class of 2023 holds commencement ceremony Wednesday | Photos
A class of 2023 Orcutt Academy High School graduate celebrates with family Wednesday evening.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Orcutt Academy High School students celebrate after graduating Wednesday evening at the 12th annual commencement ceremony.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Orcutt High School Academy held its 12th annual commencement ceremony Wednesday evening in Orcutt.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
A class of 2023 Orcutt Academy High School graduate celebrates Wednesday at the 12th annual commencement ceremony in Orcutt.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
A class of 2023 graduate wears a Harry Styles inspired cap Wednesday during the 12th annual Orcutt Academy High School graduation ceremony.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Orcutt Academy High School class of 2023 graduate on stage Wednesday during the 12th annual commencement ceremony in Orcutt.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Orcutt Academy High School ASB President Elizabeth O'Leary instructs the changing of the tassels for the class of 2023 Wednesday evening in Orcutt.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Orcutt Academy High School graduate Janalee Taguiam celebrates with her family Wednesday evening.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Orcutt Academy High School graduates pose Wednesday evening after the 12th annual commencement ceremony in Orcutt.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
The graduate class of 2023 attend the 12th annual Orcutt Academy High School commencement ceremony Wednesday evening.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
St. Joseph High School class of 2023 graduate Thursday morning in Santa Maria | Photos
St. Joseph High School graduates walk on stage to receive their diplomas Thursday morning.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Graduates Emily Ramirez, left and Emily Wesner, right, reveal Cal Poly Mustangs pendants during the 56th annual St. Joseph High School commencement ceremony.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
St. Joseph High School graduates take photos and celebrate after turning their tassels.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Zorah Coulibaly, left and Delaney Nevarez, right, sing the national anthem Thursday at St. Joseph 56th annual graduation ceremony.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
St. Joseph High School students arrive for graduation Thursday morning.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Erwin Hanipale Taomi smiles before graduating Thursday at St. Joseph High School.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Alysse Zimmerman gives the valedictorian address during the 56th annual St. Joseph High School graduation ceremony.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Brooke Henderson poses with her diploma after graduation from St. Joseph High School.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Family and friends celebrate with confetti during the St. Joseph High graduation ceremony.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Decorated caps were worn by students at the St. Joseph graduation ceremony.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Family and friends watch as St. Joseph High School students arrive for graduation Thursday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Class of 2023 New Tech High School graduate Saturday in Nipomo | Photos
Central Coast New Tech High School graduates celebrate Saturday morning in Nipomo.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
The class of 2023 Central Coast New Tech High School arrive Saturday for graduation in Nipomo.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Central Coast New Tech High School Principal Sarah Butler welcomes students, families, and supporters Saturday morning during a commencement ceremony in Nipomo.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Valedictorian Nathan Gardner speaks to the class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony of Central Coast New Tech High School in Nipomo Saturday morning.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Family and supporters of New Tech High School students attend graduation Saturday morning in Nipomo.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Master of Ceremonies Eric Dunham of Central Coast New Tech High School addresses graduates, families, and supporters Saturday morning in Nipomo.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Central Coast New Tech High School graduates attend a commencement ceremony Saturday in Nipomo.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Central Coast New Tech High School students walk on stage to receive diplomas Saturday morning in Nipomo.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
An inspired Kanye West cap is worn by a Central Coast New Tech High School graduate Saturday morning in Nipomo.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
A Central Coast New Tech High School graduate cheers on as classmates graduate Saturday morning in Nipomo.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Central Coast New Tech High School students walk past family and supporters Saturday morning in Nipomo.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Graduates celebrate Friday at Allan Hancock College commencement ceremony in Santa Maria | Photos
Allan Hancock College graduates celebrate and take photos May 26 at the 102nd commencement ceremony at the Santa Maria campus.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Over 600 graduates participated in person May 26 at the 102nd Allan Hancock College commencement ceremony at the Santa Maria campus.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
The Allan Hancock College class of 2023 arrives at the Santa Maria campus for the 102nd commencement ceremony May 26.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Allan Hancock College held its 102nd commencement ceremony May 26 for the Class of 2023 at the Santa Maria campus.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Daughter Carleen Prado graduates with her father Rogelio Prado at the 102nd Allan Hancock College commencement ceremony Friday in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Adelaida Claudio graduates on stage and poses with president Kevin Walthers Friday at the 102nd Allan Hancock College commencement ceremony in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Family and friends watch as the Allan Hancock College Class of 2023 graduate May 26 in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Allan Hancock College graduate Alexis Solem holds her five-month-old daughter, Brooklyn, Friday at the 102nd commencement ceremony Friday in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Graduates celebrate as the class of 2023 turn their tassels Friday at the 102nd Allan Hancock College commencement ceremony in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
The class of 2023 arrives Friday on the football field for the 102nd commencement ceremony at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Chrislaina Anderson, 15, graduates Friday at the 102nd commencement ceremony at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
A graduate's cap is seen at Allan Hancock College's graduation ceremony May 26.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Nipomo High School Class of 2023 graduate Friday | Photos
Nipomo High School valedictorians Joseph Hunt, left, Kayden Sanders, center, and Lauren Boersma, left, graduate Friday evening in Nipomo.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Nipomo High School held its 19th annual commencement ceremony Friday evening in Nipomo.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Nipomo High School Class of 2023 attend graduation Friday evening in Nipomo.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
A decorated cap is worn by a Nipomo High School graduate Friday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
The 19th annual Nipomo High School commencement ceremony was held Friday in Nipomo.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
A graduate wears a decorated cap Friday at the Nipomo High School graduation.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
A group of 2023 Nipomo High School graduates celebrate Friday evening in Nipomo.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Graduates stand as fellow classmates walk on stage Friday during the 19th annual Nipomo High School commencement ceremony.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
A 2023 Nipomo High School graduate celebrates Friday at the 19th annual commencement ceremony.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Lauren Elizabeth Cruz, left, and Cierra Lynn Cowden, right pose at the 2023 Nipomo High School graduation.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
The class of 2023 turn their tassels over Friday night after graduating from Nipomo High School.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
A Nipomo High School graduate celebrates with a family member Friday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Delta High School holds graduation Wednesday in Santa Maria | Photos
Audrie Stice accepts her diploma on stage from Delta High School principal Nate Maas Wednesday evening in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Delta High School students arrive at the Righetti football field to graduate Wednesday evening in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Valedictorian Mai Cole speaks to her classmates Wednesday during Delta High School's graduation ceremony in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Hundreds of family and friends fill up the stands at Righetti High School to watch as Delta High School students graduate Wednesday evening.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Delta High School principal Nate Maas leads students on the Righetti High School football field Wednesday during a graduation ceremony in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Delta High School 2001 graduate Carmelo Hernandez shares his alumnus reflection Wednesday during a graduation ceremony in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Presentation of colors was made by the Vandenberg Space Force Base Color Guard Wednesday evening at the Delta High School graduation ceremony.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Jonathan Chavez Rojas gives the salutatorian recognition during the Delta High School graduation ceremony.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Delta High School graduate Yareli Ledesma-Hernandez won the most improved student award Wednesday in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Delta High School graduate Andrew Limon won the Student of the Year award Wednesday in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Photos: Valley Christian Academy graduates 11 in 2023
060223 VCA Graduation 06.jpeg
Updated
Jun 2, 2023
Valley Christian Academy valedictorian Olivia Uno speaks during the school's graduation ceremony Friday night in Santa Maria.
April Chavez, Staff
060223 VCA Graduation 03
Updated
Jun 2, 2023
Valley Christian Academy salutatorian in Gabrielle Sassenberg speaks during the school's graduation ceremony Friday night in Santa Maria.
April Chavez, Staff
060223 VCA Graduation 02.jpeg
Updated
Jun 9, 2023
Pictured is the 2023 graduating class of Valley Christian Academy during Friday night's commencement ceremony in Santa Maria.
April Chavez, Staff
060223 VCA Graduation 04.jpeg
Updated
Jun 2, 2023
Valley Christian Academy principal Christopher Maples speaks during the school's graduation ceremony Friday night in Santa Maria.
April Chavez, Staff
060223 VCA Graduation 05.jpeg
Updated
Jun 2, 2023
The stage was set for Valley Christian Academy graduation ceremony Friday night in Santa Maria.
April Chavez, Staff