Manuel Gomez Garcia, standing middle, a Santa Maria High School graduate, will attend UC Berkeley this fall.

The American GI Forum Education Foundation of Santa Maria has awarded 47 scholarships to 33 high school graduates, three Allan Hancock College transfer students, and 11 continuing university students, totaling $42,750.

The students and the amounts they were awarded are:

$750 to Valeria Ambriz, Jacqueline Arroyo-Maldonado, Mauro Bonal Diaz, Abil Chavez, Kevin Chavez, Liliana Galicia Ramirez, Sophia Gonzalez, Stephanie Hilario Lopez, Mathew Houston, Leticia Maldonado, Lissett Martinez, Fernanda Martinez Gonzalez, Rafael Ramirez, Hellene Rojas, Cynthia Sanchez, Denise Sosa Zarate, and Inez Torres Gonzalez.

