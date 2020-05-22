American GI Forum awards $17,500 in scholarships

The American GI Forum Education Foundation of Santa Maria has selected 20 students that will receive scholarships this fall in a total amount of $17,500. This will be the first time in 41 years that no formal ceremony will be held to make the awards.
The American GI Forum (AGIF) Education Foundation was established as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in 1991 for the purpose of obtaining funds for local students to access higher education. Prior to that, scholarships had been awarded by the local American GI Forum Chapter since 1979.
The following students are receiving scholarships:
- Alejandro Araiza, UC Santa Barbara, $1,000
- Guadalupe Espinoza-Romero, U of Southern California, $1,000
- Lizette Grijalva, UC Merced $1,000
- Albino Guatemala, UC Los Angeles, $1,000
- Leslie Guzman, Santa Maria High School, UC Riverside, $1,000
- Jennifer Lopez-Martinez, Santa Maria High School, UC Berkeley, $1,000
- Doris Nogales, Santa Maria High School, UC Santa Barbara, $1,000
- Eduardo Santos Santiago, Santa Maria High School, UC Santa Barbara, $1,000
Attending CA State University
- Jorge Araiza, Allan Hancock College, Cal Poly State U, SLO, $800
- Jennifer Barajas Zepeda, Santa Maria High School, CSU Fresno, $800
- Andres Cuevas Rodriguez, Santa Maria High School, CSU Fresno, $800
- Arturo Enciso, CSU Long Beach, $800
- Gabriela Reina Flores, Cal Lutheran, $800
- Porfirio Garcia Diaz, Allan Hancock College, CSU Northridge, $800
- Jonathan Ibarra, Righetti High School, CSU Humboldt, $1,000
- Victor Robles, CSU San Diego, $800
- Belen Ruiz, Santa Maria High School, CSU Fresno, $800
Attending Allan Hancock College
- Mishila Elizabeth Garcia, Righetti High School, Allan Hancock College, $700
- Isabelle Rojo, Righetti High School, Allan Hancock College, $700
- Azul Chavez, Allan Hancock College, $700
The American GI Forum is a national Veterans/Family organization founded in 1948 in Corpus Christi, Texas, by Dr. Hector P. Garcia in response to the discrimination faced by veterans returning from World War II. Over the past 40 years, the AGIF in Santa Maria has awarded close to 500 scholarships worth approximately $500,000.
