More than 200 people turned out for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life at Stadium 805 on Saturday, beating the group's goal of raising $50,000 during the annual fundraiser.
"Thank you to the community for coming out and supporting cancer survivors," said Heidi Gavlak, American Cancer Society associate director. "If you're a relayer then you're a passionate person, and we are so thankful for them getting involved in the fight. I know one day we will have a cure for cancer."
The crowd, including at least 75 cancer survivors, participated in the annual walk with proceeds going to fund cancer treatment research.
From 1 to 9 p.m., cancer survivors, current patients and their friends and families walked around the track of Stadium 805, located at 1900 Hutton Road, with Gavlak estimating they raised over $60,000.
Local cancer survivors like Drea Sauceda and Lisa Bodrogi spent weeks fundraising for the event and were among those who participated in the ceremonial first lap.
"Survivors and patients are the reason we do it, to show that the community supports them and they aren't alone," Gavlak said. "Santa Maria really turned out in a big way this year."
Over the years, the Santa Maria Relay for Life has been held at various locations, but according to Gavlak having it at Stadium 805 — formerly the Santa Maria Speedway — was special because track general manager Dave Castaneda is himself a cancer survivor.
"It's out of the kindness of their hearts that it's such a wonderful venue," Gavlak said. "[Dave and I] have been out there for about a week getting everything ready, pulling weeds and things like that."
The Relay for Life was born 36 years ago after Dr. Gordon Klatt of Tacoma Washington spent 24 hours traveling more than 80 miles around a local track, raising $27,000 for the American Cancer Society. Today, the event attracts over half a million participants across the country and, in partnership with other organizations, is conducted in over 3,000 communities worldwide.
Before COVID-19, the event took place over 24 hours, but after going virtual in 2020, local organizers decided to shorten the length of time.
"We've been asking what’s the right amount of time coming out of the pandemic and maybe its five hours," Gavlak said. "As backwards [as our turnout] went from COVID, this year we are really going forward."
Besides the Relay for Life, the American Cancer Society provides a wide array of services and support to those going through cancer treatment and their loved ones. In Santa Maria, its Road to Recovery program helps to transport patients to major treatment facilities as far as Stanford or Los Angeles.
Donations on behalf of specific teams or the Santa Maria Relay for Life can be made at www.relayforlife.org/santamariaca. To learn more about the American Cancer Society or to make a general donation, visit www.cancer.org.