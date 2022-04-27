The Alzheimer's Association California Central Coast Chapter is hosting a Senior Fiesta on May 4 at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave.
The free event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., in conjunction with the city of Santa Maria, as a way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, while also integrating dementia education and community resources.
"This fiesta is an opportunity to connect with our community in a fun and festive way, with a more inviting approach to dementia and caregiving conversations," said Gabriella Garcia, Alzheimer's Association program and education manager. "Our goal is to raise awareness and provide local resources to all families affected by dementia, or those who just may want to learn more."
While designed for seniors, families and children are welcome to attend. Information will be shared in both English and Spanish.
All attendees must register by calling 800-272-3900, or by texting 805-494-5223.