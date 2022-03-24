The Alzheimer's Association has shut the doors on its Jones Street office, moving its resources and services to the Elwin Mussell Center in an effort to increase awareness and accessibility for the Santa Maria community.
The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide volunteer-based organization that provides free local support groups, education programs and comprehensive care consultations.
The Jones Street office had been open since 2013, but the majority of services were offered throughout the community, outside the office itself, according to Janelle Boesch, Central Coast chapter communications manager.
With in-person services set to resume in April, the Central Coast chapter made the move to consolidate its educational and support materials at the Elwin Musell Center, 510 E. Park Ave.
"We wanted to be more open to the public and make better connections to those who need our services," Boesch said. "By being in the center of the community, we are able to do that. We weren't utilizing the office for outreach in that way."
Lindsey Leonard, executive director of the Central Coast chapter, said the move will allow the association to provide more community-focused care and support programs.
"Our goal is to effectively reach more people who may benefit from our services, and this location — where adults, seniors and their families naturally come together — provides an opportunity to do that," she said.
The Elwin Mussell Center provides active-living programs including free and low-cost classes, social events and information seminars for both working and retired adults over the age of 50. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information about the Alzheimer's Association or for direct support, contact Dr. Gabriella Garcia, Central Coast chapter program and education manager, at 805-494-5223 or gvggarcia@alz.org. The association also has a 24/7 hotline available in 200 languages at 800-272-3900.
The Elwin Mussell Center events calendar can be found at www.smvscc.org/calendar/. For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.