The Alzheimer’s Association hosted a research reception for northern Santa Barbara County residents at the Santa Maria Wisdom Center on Wednesday.

The presentation on the latest Alzheimer’s research was delivered by Alzheimer’s Association Program Director and Research Champion Susan Howland.

Howland emphasized the importance of staying up to date with current research because what individuals hear today will probably be a little different than what they hear tomorrow based on how quickly medical research changes.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you