The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a free research reception for North Santa Barbara County area residents at Santa Maria Wisdom Center on Wednesday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m.
Guests are invited to enjoy refreshments and attend a presentation on the latest Alzheimer’s research, delivered by Alzheimer’s Association Program Director and Research Champion Susan Howland, Master of Science in Gerontology.
To RSVP, visit bit.lycrrsbnorth or email lmleonard@alz.org. There is no cost to attend. Currently, the Alzheimer’s Association is investing over $310 million in more than 950 projects in 48 countries, and new developments on dementia treatments and prevention are being discovered every day.
Orcutt resident Tony Gonzales, Alzheimer’s Association National Board Member and Early-Stage Advisor, will share his personal experience being diagnosed with mild-cognitive impairment at age 47.
“Throughout my own journey, I’ve learned that this is a disease that affects the community, so the entire community is encouraged to attend and hear about this important research on Alzheimer’s treatment and prevention,” Gonzales said.
“I’m so excited for everyone to learn of the new medications and therapies that are available to people like me living with this disease that are providing a new hope for the future; we are in a new era of treatment and this isn’t the same story that we’ve always heard about this disease,” Gonzales said.
In California, there are currently over 700,000 people aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s, along with their 1.12 million unpaid caregivers. According to Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures, the disease kills more than prostate cancer and breast cancer combined.
“Alzheimer’s is a devastating, fatal disease that does not stop for anyone, so it is important and inspiring for people to learn about the incredible work that is being done in the world of research,” said Alzheimer’s Association Board Member Gary Gross, co-owner and placement consultant of Gold Coast Senior Options in Orcutt.