Susan Howland, Master of Science in Gerontology and Alzheimer’s Association Program Director and Research Champion, will deliver a presentation on the latest Alzheimer’s research at a March 15 research reception in Santa Maria.

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a free research reception for North Santa Barbara County area residents at Santa Maria Wisdom Center on Wednesday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Guests are invited to enjoy refreshments and attend a presentation on the latest Alzheimer’s research, delivered by Alzheimer’s Association Program Director and Research Champion Susan Howland, Master of Science in Gerontology.

To RSVP, visit bit.lycrrsbnorth or email lmleonard@alz.org. There is no cost to attend. Currently, the Alzheimer’s Association is investing over $310 million in more than 950 projects in 48 countries, and new developments on dementia treatments and prevention are being discovered every day.

